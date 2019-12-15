Gov. Edwards request continued prayers for Kathleen Blanco’s family on first birthday since her death

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards sent out a tweet asking for continued prayers for Kathleen Blanco’s family on what would have been her 77th birthday. The former governor died Sunday, Aug. 18.
“We miss her dearly and I ask that everyone continue to lift up the Babineaux and Blanco families in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Gov. Edwards.
Blanco served as Louisiana’s 54th governor from January of 2004 to January of 2008. She was the first woman to hold the office.
Blanco’s family previously asked that donations made in her memory be provided to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.
