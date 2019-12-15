FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms expected Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area remains under a threat for severe weather Monday afternoon and night.
A strong storm system and cold front will be pushing through the area during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, triggering widespread and at times intense t-storms. A large portion of the WAFB viewing area is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
The main concern is damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather will be possible. During the afternoon, individualized t-storm clusters often referred to as supercells will be possible, resulting in the greatest threat for tornadoes. We could even see some isolated strong tornadoes.
A line of t-storms (squall line) is then forecast to form out ahead of an Arctic cold front. This line of t-storms will have the greatest potential for widespread wind damage.
Make sure to take the necessary safety precautions Monday as storms are most likely after dark. The main energy will be arriving into metro Baton Rouge around 7 and 8 p.m.
Once the front pushes through, the severe weather threat will come to an end and temperatures will begin falling. Tuesday will be a raw winter day. Breezy conditions from the north will make it feel colder than the 40 degrees for temperatures we expect to see all day long.
A light freeze looks possible Wednesday morning for metro Baton Rouge, but is more likely north and east.
Take care of pets, plants, and people without reliable heat. A more widespread light freeze is expected Thursday morning with once again pets, plants, and people being of concern. Temperatures will warm some to end the week.
A weak disturbance is forecast to move overhead Friday into Saturday and could squeeze out a few raindrops. The last weekend before Christmas will be fairly average for late December. A more modest warm-up is expected as we move into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures both days will be above normal with highs approaching 70 degrees.
