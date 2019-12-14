FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some fog Sunday; some storms Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Into Sunday morning some patchy light fog will be possible. Thick, widespread fog doesn’t look to be a major issue early Sunday thanks to winds being a little stronger. Don’t forget to use low beam headlights and look out for kids if you do encounter some fog Sunday morning.
Winds will be breezy through the day as southerly flow becomes persistent out ahead of our next storm system.
The storm system and subsequent cold front appear to be strong. The Storm Prediction Center still has a majority of the WAFB viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The main time frame for strong to severe t-storms might be after dark Monday evening and night.
A squall line is forecast to form out ahead of a strong Arctic cold front. This squall line could contain some strong damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. Damaging winds are the main concern.
Temperatures will be much warmer than normal to start the week. Once the front passes late Monday, temperatures will be free-falling into the middle of the work/school week.
You’ll need the heavy coats again Wednesday and Thursday mornings as temperatures dip to or below the freezing mark. Make sure to take care of pets, plants, and people Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures won’t get cold enough to create problems with your pipes.
A subtle but steady warming trend will begin Friday. A weak storm system is set to arrive Friday into Saturday. A few areas could see some passing showers.
Otherwise, the last weekend before Christmas will remain mainly dry for shoppers.
Temperatures will continue to warm into the following week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.