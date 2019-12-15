FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are continuing to monitor a severe weather threat Monday. Before that, enjoy warmer-than-normal temperatures and a dry end to your weekend.
Winds will be breezy today and skies will remain cloudy for our Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal in the upper 70s.
Our next storm system and cold front arrives Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon into the evening.
STAY UPDATED: Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app
An Enhanced (3 out of 5) to Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather is across the local area. Damaging winds are the primary concern followed by isolated tornadoes and then hail.
The time frame for potential severe weather Monday will be between 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to form out in front of a strong cold front.
That squall line will have the greatest potential for severe weather. The line of storms moves through the metro area Monday evening.
Very cold air will be behind the front. Temperatures will be 30 degrees colder Tuesday than what we see Monday. A light morning freeze will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Take care of pets, plants, and check on people without reliable heat. This won’t be a pipe issue.
A few showers will be possible Friday as a weak disturbance slips through the area. Next weekend will be dry for last-minute Christmas shoppers. Temperatures start to warm as we move into the Christmas.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.