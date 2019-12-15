Baton Rouge man wanted on home invasion, false imprisonment charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Benjamin Held, 38, is being sought by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges, including home invasion, battery of a dating partner, felony damage to property, misdemeanor damage to property, and false imprisonment.
Held’s current location remains unknown. He was last seen driving a silver 2012 Toyota Pickup truck bearing license plate LA C158037.
Anyone who can help deputies locate Held is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 225-621-4636. The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to Held’s capture which can be provided by calling 225-344-STOP (7868).
