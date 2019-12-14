Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is confirming that hackers seeking to extort money were responsible for crippling its computer systems earlier this week. But Pensacola city officials have yet to consider paying out a reported $1 million ransom demand. If it does, the city may have to dig into its own pockets because it's not insured for such an attack. A spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that ransomware was behind the attack that crippled the city's computer network over the weekend, less than a day after a Saudi aviation student killed three U.S. sailors at a nearby naval air station. The FBI has said the attacks weren't linked.