Hype surrounding Joe Burrow, Tigers reaches all time high

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been 60 years since LSU had a player win the Heisman Trophy. It was the legendary Tiger running back, Billy Cannon, of course. So the buzz among LSU fans has been at a whole new level for the past weeks in anticipation of Saturday night’s award presentation.
LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, has already won pretty much every major award for an offensive player in 2019 in college football, but in Baton Rouge, everything from murals to billboards and burritos are being named after him. A girl even dressed in gold as the Heisman Trophy and took pictures all over campus.
It has been a heck of a ride this season for Tiger fans supporting Burrow.
