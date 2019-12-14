Gunshot victim with serious injuries reportedly transported from Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders were called to treat a person suffering from gunshot wounds just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Bystanders reportedly transported a victim from the 4700 block of Gus Young Avenue in a private vehicle before emergency crews could respond. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said an adult male victim later arrived at an area hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.