FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog clears for a pleasant Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Morning fog and clouds Saturday will clear out giving us a very nice weather day. Skies will turn mostly sunny by afternoon with temperatures becoming very comfortable in the mid to upper 60°s.
Winds will shift to the south overnight bringing a steady warming trend to the first part of the new week. Out the door temperatures Sunday will be in the 50°s.
Fog Sunday morning shouldn’t be widespread or overly thick thanks to elevated wind speeds thanks to the southerly flow, clouds will be increasing through the day as will temperatures.
Highs Sunday will be 13 to 15 degrees above normal reaching the mid to upper 70°s. Our next storm system and cold front are set to arrive Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large chunk of our viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Monday afternoon and night.
A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to form out ahead of a cold front. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and possibly a brief spin-up tornado. The timing of this line of storms appears to arrive after sunset Monday evening.
Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front. Monday’s high will be 80 degrees, while Tuesday’s high will only reach 49 degrees.
Bundle up the kids for the middle of the school week. A light freeze is expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Protect pets, plants, and check on people without reliable heat. Temperatures won’t get cold enough to cause pipe issues. A slight warming trend begins Friday and carries over into the last weekend before Christmas.
A few showers will be possible Friday into Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through the area.
