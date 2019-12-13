Wreaths Across America ceremony in Baton Rouge set for Dec. 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Denise Amoroso and Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 are inviting the public to attend the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
It will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery to remember and honor veterans. Wreaths will be laid on the graves of fallen military members. Each veteran’s name will be read aloud as well.
The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. The cemetery is located at 220 N 19th St.
