3 wanted for allegedly cashing over $2,300 in fake payroll checks

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating three people accused of cashing fake payroll checks.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown says three suspects went to Hubbens Supermarket on Nov. 11 to cash payroll checks from a company called CB&J Shaw Services, LLC. Chief Brown says the company does not exist.
According to Brown, Anthony Vega cashed a check for $896.72, Kyle Mitchell cashed a check for $769.47 and Christine Lock cashed a check for $716.54. Each suspect is facing a felony charge of monetary instrument abuse.
If you have any information that could help police locate the three suspects, call the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.