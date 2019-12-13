Two transported in moderate condition following dump truck, school bus crash

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been transported to a hospital after a dump truck and a school bus crashed in Ethel.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Hwy. 19 near Hwy. 955 in East Feliciana Parish.
Two people were transported in moderate condition, LSP confirms. It is unclear how many students were on board at the time of the crash, or if any of the injured were children or drivers of the vehicles.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Details are limited at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.