This holiday season, give the gift of blood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, give a gift that will truly matter: blood donation.
Vitalant says this time of year typically sees a 20% decline in blood donations, despite blood being used every two seconds in the U.S. With the drop in donations also comes and increase in need due to increased travel and surgeries. Giving blood could save a life.
Vitalant says the blood already on the shelf and ready to go is what really makes the difference in an emergency. That’s why it’s important to always maintain a solid supply. It takes up to two and a half days to process, test, and distribute a blood donation before it gets delivered to a hospital.
This holiday season, all blood types are needed, but particularly type O, A-, and B-, as well as platelets.
Donate blood Dec. 16 through Jan. 5 to get a free, long-sleeve “Experience the Wonder” t-shirt (while supplies last) and to be entered into a daily drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.
Donations can be made at the Baton Rouge donation center, located at 8234 One Calais Ave. (the service road at I-10 and Essen Lane). To find out more, and to schedule an appointment, click here.
Blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History online the day they donate. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, must weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health. Additional weight and height requirements apply to those 22 and under. Donors who are 16 and 17 must have a parent/guardian sign a permission form.
