Thieves caught on camera stealing a TV, laptop and iPad in broad daylight from a Marigny Airbnb

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Marigny man said he was shocked when he checked his surveillance video and saw two people walking away with his things from an Airbnb.
New Orleans police say they caught the two suspected burglars Thursday night.
"I came in, TV was gone, all of my computer work documents I've had, everything else was gone," William Hannah said.
Hannah said he stepped out for dinner while preparing for guests, and returned to find all his belongings, stolen.
In the video, a man and a woman are seen stopping in front of the house at 3:19 p.m.
The man walks through the back porch and jimmies the door handle to make his way in.
Minutes later, the two are seen walking out with a 65 inch TV, along with Hannah's laptop and iPad.
They're seen putting the TV down momentarily, as someone walks past them.
"It's horribly unsafe, knowing that somebody at any point can just walk by, jump the fence and break in," Hannah said.
He's been tracking his devices..
"Oh, my iPad has moved," he said as he looked at his phone, "and that's where my MacBook was last at," he pointed on the GPS.
Hannah said he had paperwork inside his laptop, which was found about a block away.
"As I walked past Doerr's on that side street of Burgundy, saw all these papers, and they were flying around, and I stopped and I gathererd up as much as I could, cause I saw a little metal cylinder type thing, and said somebody lost this or they've been robbed," Belinda Wharton said.
She said they were able to contact Hannah from a check in the paperwork.
"Found the guy and called him, and he was like yea I've just been robbed, at 3:30, and this was probably 5:30, 6:00," Wharton said.
She said their surveillance video captured two people going down their street.
"They're just throwing papers along the side of the way," Wharton described.
Shortly after FOX 8 spoke with Hannah, he said he saw the two suspects walking towards the Quarter, and followed them.
He called police, who he said responded by the French Market and arrested the two.
Police confirmed they arrested a man and a woman in the burglary, but were not able to confirm the two were those arrested in the Quarter Thursday night.
"We've had so much crime around here, I mean it's ridiculous. The back window of my car, I have a Prius, I park in front of my house, it was smashed out," Wharton said.
In the meantime, Hannah said he can't work until he gets his laptop back.
"I've been having to pass up clients. strictly because I don't have anything that I can work with. I don't have my computer to set up appointments to view homes," Hannah said.
Police say each suspect in the burglary is charged with simple robbery and theft, and their names will be released once booking is complete.
