SCORE UPDATES: 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Football State Championships

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Three teams featured during our Sportsline Friday Nite high school football coverage are playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Football State Championships.
Catholic Pointe Coupee is facing Ouachita Christian at noon Friday in Division IV. St. James is taking on Jennings at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 3A. White Castle is battling Oak Grove at noon Saturday in Class 1A.
