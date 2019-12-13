SCORE UPDATES: 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Football State Championships

High School Football Official (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
December 12, 2019 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Three teams featured during our Sportsline Friday Nite high school football coverage are playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Football State Championships.

Catholic Pointe Coupee is facing Ouachita Christian at noon Friday in Division IV. St. James is taking on Jennings at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 3A. White Castle is battling Oak Grove at noon Saturday in Class 1A.

____________

2019 LHSAA Football Playoff Brackets

____________

