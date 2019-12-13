More than 400 to receive degrees from Southern University Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 400 students are set to receive degrees from Southern University Friday, Dec. 13.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be the keynote speaker. The school says several candidates for the U.S. Armed Forces will also be commissioned by their respective branches during the ceremony.
Chief student marshal is Shamyra Walker. A native of Magnolia, Arkansas, she will graduate with a 3.8 GPA in accounting.
The commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the FG Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Blvd.
