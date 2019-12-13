LSU President F. King Alexander reportedly leaving for Oregon State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - F. King Alexander, the president of LSU, will be eventually leaving Baton Rouge to become the president of Oregon State University, in Corvallis, Ore., according to a report from The Advocate.
Current Oregon State University President Ed Ray announced he would be leaving the university after 17 years in June 2020.
Alexander became the president of LSU in 2013 after serving as the president of California State University, Long Beach.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson has reached out to LSU for official comment. LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard declined to comment on the matter.
According to The Advocate, the LSU Board of Supervisors voted to give Alexander a raise in October after evaluating his job performance.
This is a breaking news story. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
