Loranger man accused of sending juvenile explicit messages on social media

LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man accused of sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile on social media.
Joshua Jones, 34, of Loranger, was arrested on the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile on Dec. 12.
Deputies say they started investigating Jones in November after they learned of allegations that he was sending sexually explicit messages and pornography to a 15-year-old female.
According to investigators, Jones first met the victim on Facebook in August and began sending messages to the victim through the social media platform.
Authorities say when Jones was asked to stop sending the message or was blocked, Jones would continue to send the victim messages through fake Facebook accounts.
Detectives were able to identify Jones as the suspect after an extensive investigation.
Investigators believe there may be other victims in the case.
Anyone with any information about Jones or the case is asked to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff‘s Office Juvenile Division at 985-902-2011 or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.
