How will new USMCA trade deal affect La. farmers?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congress is close to bringing the new U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) to a vote. It’s a renegotiation of the previous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
It should promote peaceful trade relations between the three countries, change car industry rules, and protect farmers. But what impact will be felt in Louisiana?
The changes to NAFTA particularly benefit the dairy, poultry, and wheat commodities within the agriculture sector, but especially rice, which is huge in Louisana.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with someone from the LSU AgCenter, who says this move will definitely help local farmers if it finally passes. Hear more on 9News at 10.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.