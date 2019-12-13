Grambling St. battles Rust College

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DECEMBRE: Michael Decembre has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.