FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend, then some storms expected Monday with next cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds persisted Friday afternoon and we even had a couple of light passing showers across the WAFB region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy into the night. Looks like we will have to wait until Saturday for the clearing.
While the WAFB region will stay mainly dry through Friday evening and overnight, areas of fog are likely to become an overnight and early morning issue for many WAFB neighborhoods. Given the fog threat, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire WAFB region. The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday evening until 10 a.m. Saturday.
After a Saturday morning start near 50° for the Red Stick, the Storm Team does expect the clouds to thin as the day progresses. Afternoon sunshine should push temperatures into the upper 60s for most WAFB communities. Sunday starts off with mainly clear skies and daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°. Skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon, but it will feel almost warm compared to recent afternoon s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Our next storm system is still scheduled for Monday and there’s still the potential for a few strong to severe storms as it moves through. At this stage, most of the activity will occur between midday Monday and the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, with the cold front expected to push through Baton Rouge during Monday afternoon or early evening. The Storm Team continues to anticipate widespread rains of 0.7” to 1.2” with the system.
The air turns noticeably cooler behind Monday’s front, with highs in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Get ready for cold mornings Wednesday and Thursday, with many neighborhoods dealing with freezes on one or both mornings.
Temperatures will moderate Friday, Dec. 20 and through the following weekend (Dec. 21 and 22), with afternoon highs rebounding to around 60° all three days. In addition, the First Alert extended outlook includes low-end rain chances for that three-day period.
