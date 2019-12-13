FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Slightly warmer this Friday morning, still not much activity on First Alert Doppler radar.
Some early, patchy fog could cause a few challenges on the road this morning. Visibility is limited in some spots, so be aware and drive carefully. We are currently under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
Otherwise, no wet, slick streets, but still a 20-30% chance for a little rain later this afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will remain in the upper 60°s.
Overnight into Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 49°.
Saturday and again on Sunday, a quiet and dry forecast with highs in the low-to-mid 70°s and overnight lows in the upper 40°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.