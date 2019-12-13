Councilwoman hosting December to Remember Christmas gala and toy drive

The gala will be held Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday for ages 12 to 18, while the brunch event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 4 to 11. Both events will be held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, located at 1564 Nicholson Dr.