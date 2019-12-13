Councilwoman hosting December to Remember Christmas gala and toy drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Tara Wicker is hosting a Christmas gala/brunch and toy drive.
The gala will be held Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday for ages 12 to 18, while the brunch event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 4 to 11. Both events will be held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, located at 1564 Nicholson Dr.
At the events, toys will be given to families in need. Free photos with Santa will also be available. There will be free sessions with makeup artists and barbers on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
All children and families are invited to attend.
For more information, call Cordia Clark, Wicker’s legislative assistant, at 225-202-9333 or email twicker@brla.gov.
