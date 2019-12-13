Two people found dead on North Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead from an apparent shooting.
The victims were found around North Boulevard at 16th Street shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
Officials confirm one victim is male and the other is female. They have not provided their names.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when new information becomes available.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
