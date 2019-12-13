Billy Cannon’s family pens letter to Joe Burrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the 2019 Heisman announcement, Billy Cannon’s family took the time to write a letter to Joe Burrow.
The late Billy Cannon won the trophy in 1959.
Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is looking to become LSU’s second Heisman winner.
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns to lead LSU to a 13-0 season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. The LSU offense averages just under 48 points per game.
The 85th Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding football player in the NCAA in New York City on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The event will air on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.