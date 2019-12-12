54 years later, Betsy upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane

Betsy continued up the Mississippi River from New Orleans to near Baton Rouge by the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 1965. A statement issued by the Baton Rouge Weather Bureau (precursor to National Weather Service) at 3 a.m. on that date indicated the office was operating on backup power at Ryan Airport and a peak wind gust of 92 mph had been recorded. The statement also noted flooding around the city as Betsy moved through. Betsy would serve as the benchmark hurricane for metro Baton Rouge until Hurricane Gustav moved through the area with similar wind intensity in 2008.