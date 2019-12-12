Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in neck while he was sleeping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is now behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man in the neck while he was sleeping.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened Nov. 28 around 2:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of N 39th Street. The victim claims he and the woman, identified as Priscilla Kay Rogers, 42, were lying in bed talking about his infidelities when he started to doze off. He says Rogers stayed awake watching TV.
After some times, Rogers reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck, mumbled something, then stabbed him once in the neck with a sharp object. The victim also claims before leaving the house, Rogers stole $300 from his pants pocket.
The victim claims Rogers has a drug problem and had been smoking crack cocaine about two hours before she stabbed him.
The report says as a result of the stabbing, the victim had to get 13 stitches in his neck. The victim was able to identify Rogers in a photographic lineup.
Rogers was arrested Thursday, Dec. 12 and charged with attempted second degree murder and theft of less than $1,000.
