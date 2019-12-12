Sterling family lawsuits against city-parish to go to court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A court date has been set in the lawsuits filed by the family of Alton Sterling against the city-parish of East Baton Rouge. That’s because city leaders could not agree on terms for a settlement.
Both the parish attorney’s council and lawyers representing Sterling’s family met with a mediator back on Oct. 3. That mediator gave his thoughts on what this case was worth. They came up with a figure, but on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council could not agree whether to accept it, go back to the negotiation process, or continue on to a trial.
Sterling was shot and killed by BRPD Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.
“I think that we’ve done our due diligence as a metro council to resolve this matter, and I think unfortunately, there’s going to be a high bill to pay at the end,” said Councilwoman Chauna Banks.
On Tuesday night, the metro council voted not to accept the mediator’s recommendation on a settlement between city-parish attorneys and those representing Sterling’s children, in lawsuits filed against the city-parish after Sterling’s death.
“So that we could ask the mediator to look at everything, assess a value, and we did assess a value,” said Courtney Humphrey with the Parish Attorney’s Office.
“I think the people in this city have basically gone through this for four years, so we were hoping that we did not enter 2020 with this coming before the council and the city and it’d be resolved,” said Banks.
The exact number the mediator came up with can’t be disclosed due to confidentiality.
“It’s a number that we feel is representative of the injustice that occurred to Mr. Sterling, as well as an amount that is compensatory to his family for the damages caused by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city-parish,” said Brandon Decuir, attorney for the Sterling family.
However, because the council couldn’t agree, the case will now head to a trial.
"At this point, yes, the only option for resolution is 12 members and a jury and a judge, which is what we're prepared to do," said Decuir.
Decuir argues since the police department is under the city-parish government, the city-parish is responsible for the actions of that department.
"If the city council would have affirmatively voted to accept that recommendation and extended that offer to the plaintiffs, there's a strong likelihood this case would have resolved itself, right on that issuance of correspondence," said Decuir.
"I personally have confidence in our legal staff. I believe they are negotiating this item at this time, and I want to give our staff the opportunity to complete this negotiation," said Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.
“The money that’s going to be paid from this settlement is going to be citizens’ money, and since we are a self-insured city, it comes from the taxpayers’ money, not from the insurance company,” said one citizen during open discussion.
“Whether you agree with the lifestyle of an individual or not, there are children that lost a father, there’s a family that is still dealing with this issue, because its government will not,” said another citizen.
Councilwoman Banks fears a trial will just cost the city-parish more money.
“This was the last ditch effort to settle the case, and it sounds like we’re in for a long litigation,” she said.
A trial is set for April of 2020 at the 19th Judicial District Court. Decuir says they’re prepared to go forward to litigate that case.
