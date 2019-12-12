Sportsline Player of the Week: White Castle QB/SS Javier Batiste (Semifinals, Championships)

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Javier Batiste led White Castle to the Superdome through his play on both sides of the ball in the semifinal game against Oberlin.
“That was the biggest moment of my life right there,” said Batiste. “The night before, all I was doing was praying and saying, ‘I’m not losing. I did not want to lose.’”
Batiste spoke his words into existence as the Bulldogs are now dome bound after their 42-25 semifinal win over the Tigers. The senior athlete was everywhere, scoring three touchdowns and snagging a pair of fourth quarter interceptions.
“It reminded me of my cousin when he played against Oberlin in 2010 when he caught the two interceptions. So, it just reminded me of him when I caught mine,” Batiste explained.
“He’s a great player for us and he did everything we asked him to do in all aspects of the offense and came in late on defense and was able to make a couple plays for us,” added head coach Aaron Meyer.
White Castle now seeks to win its first state championship since 2010. And for Batiste, it’s been a goal that he has been striving for since he first put on the uniform.
“For me, it’s amazing because I’ve never experienced this, so my first time experiencing this is good because I always told myself as a kid that my senior, I would get to the dome and my dream really came true,” said Batiste.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to senior athlete Javier Batiste.
