Spicy Brats-Stuffed Pork Loin on Smothered Cabbage

On a large cutting board, place pork loin and cut a (1-inch) slit through the center of the loin lengthwise to create a pocket for stuffing the sausage. Using a knife, cut several tiny holes into casing of bratwurst. Push three bratwurst into the pocket, trimming off the excess of bratwurst from each end of the loin. Slice the remaining bratwurst into ⅛-inch rounds and set aside.