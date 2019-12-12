Seniors invited to free holiday lunch from Humana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Dec. 13, seniors and visitors are invited to attend a free holiday lunch put on by Humana.
The No Senior Eats Alone event will be held at Humana’s neighborhood center in Baton Rouge, located at 10330 Airline Hwy., Suites 1 & 2B (Bluebonnet Square). The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Guests may arrive any time within that period.
The meal will be a buffet-style brunch with many healthy food options, including for those with allergies.
According to a study published by Feeding America in 2019, Louisiana has the highest food insecurity rate in the country among those 60 and older. Sixteen percent of people living in Baton Rouge live in areas with limited access to healthy food and grocery stores, Humana says. Also, one in seven people struggle with hunger in areas served by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Humana says research shows sharing a meal with others can improve mental health, cognitive ability, social connections, and even increase life expectancy.
Humana’s neighborhood center in Baton Rouge offers health and wellness classes, including healthy cooking classes, social activities, and informational sessions. Members can enjoy these programs at no cost.
