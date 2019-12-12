Seniors invited to free holiday lunch from Humana

According to a study published by Feeding America in 2019, Louisiana has the highest food insecurity rate in the country among those 60 and older. Sixteen percent of people living in Baton Rouge live in areas with limited access to healthy food and grocery stores, Humana says. Also, one in seven people struggle with hunger in areas served by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Humana says research shows sharing a meal with others can improve mental health, cognitive ability, social connections, and even increase life expectancy.