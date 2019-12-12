Port Allen’s Christmas on Court Street kicks off Friday

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Workers were busy setting a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides around Port Allen City Hall Thursday, Dec. 12 as the city gets set for this weekend’s Christmas celebration.
The event, called Christmas on Court Street, features live music, carnival rides, craft vendors, food, and drinks. It runs Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15.
The live music includes The Louisiana Band on Friday, Junior & Sumtin Sneaky and Unfinished Business on Saturday, and Tyree Neal and the So So Jazzy Band on Sunday.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.
