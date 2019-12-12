Parents of LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase express how proud they are ahead of Biletnikoff Award announcement

“In the Vanderbilt game, I was like, ‘Why did you come out of the game? You could’ve had five touchdowns.’ He was like, ‘Dad, I wanted Racey [McMath] to get one. I wanted Racey to get in there.’ He put me in perspective. It’s a team thing and it’s really not that important. He’s looking out for the rest of the team. And that’s how they all are. And that’s how they thrive, 'cause there’s no selfishness on this team,” Jimmy Chase stated.