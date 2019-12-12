Parents of LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase express how proud they are ahead of Biletnikoff Award announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football fans have had a lot to cheer about this year and, now that the regular season has ended, players are up for many awards.
Some fans may not realize all of those behind the scenes that contribute to the success of players, especially the family members that form the support system to aid the players along the way. Jimmy Chase and Toleah Chase, the parents of LSU sophomore wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award finalist, Ja’Marr Chase, took time to sit with our crew to explain how extremely proud they are of their son.
“We were sitting there in the living room last year,” said Jimmy Chase. “Remember that, when the award show came on?”
“Mmm-hmm,” Toleah Chase responded.
“Babe, we might be there one day. Now, we’re here. Ja’Marr set that as one of his goals. That’s the most fulfilling part. To have your child or your son set some goals for himself and actually reach some of those goals, doing what he loves to do; it’s a beautiful thing, life-changing thing,” Jimmy Chase added.
“It’s a blessing and I’m so pleased with Ja’Marr. He is setting all of his goals and reaching them. Just to be a finalist, even if he doesn’t win, that’s still good. That means he’s awesome,” Toleah Chase explained.
“In the Vanderbilt game, I was like, ‘Why did you come out of the game? You could’ve had five touchdowns.’ He was like, ‘Dad, I wanted Racey [McMath] to get one. I wanted Racey to get in there.’ He put me in perspective. It’s a team thing and it’s really not that important. He’s looking out for the rest of the team. And that’s how they all are. And that’s how they thrive, 'cause there’s no selfishness on this team,” Jimmy Chase stated.
“They have a good bond. It’s like a brother thing. Like Coach O says - one team, one heartbeat. I love all of them. Every time the Tiger walk comes, they know where I’m standing. They come give me a hug. ‘Hey, ma.’ I tell him, ‘Keep your head up, good game, do your thing,’" Toleah Chase noted.
Chase is favored to win the Biletnikoff. He leads the country in receiving yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18). He has 73 total catches on the season. He was a unanimous selection to the All-SEC first team.
____________
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.