OLOL announces new foundation president

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has announced Ann Marie Marmande as its new president.
The announcement follows a months-long search to replace John Paul Funes, who was accused of embezzling over $800,000 from the charity for personal use. He’s been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.
Marmande will take over for interim president Christel Slaughter on Jan. 15, 2020.
Marmande is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and holds a Master of Social Work from LSU and Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Services from the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Marmande is a member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and the LSU Rural Life Museum Board of Trustees.
