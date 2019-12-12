Oceans Behavioral Hospital expansion expected to create 80 new jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oceans Behavioral Health Hospital will expand after the Metro Council unanimously approved a performance-based incentive grant for the facility on Dec. 11, and will bring new jobs to North Baton Rouge.
The grant will give Oceans $140,000 per year over a 10 year period with an expected return of $2.1 million in new tax revenue.
The Oceans facility will expand in Howell Place off of Harding Boulevard.
by leasing a significant portion of the building.
Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, says the expansion will allow the facility to provide high-quality, geriatric care services to patients with behavioral health challenges like dementia, schizophrenia, and other conditions which require long-term inpatient care.
Armstrong says the Oceans expansion will complement the new Bridge Center, which will offer stabilizing, short-term care for Baton Rouge’s mental health needs.
The Oceans expansion is expected to create 80 jobs, according to Armstrong.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.