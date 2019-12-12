Man arrested on animal abuse charges after horse dies as officers respond

When deputies got there, they found three horses. Officials say one was lying on the ground, had labored, shallow breathing, and was unable to move. A second horse was reportedly standing in the distance and appeared to be underweight and malnourished. A third horse, who had escaped through an area of the fence that was broken, was found in a nearby field. Officials with TPSO say the pasture the horses were in was filled with metal debris and did not have any fresh water or food for the animals.