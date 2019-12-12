Man arrested on animal abuse charges after horse dies as officers respond

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - A man from Kentwood is facing animal abuse charges after reportedly neglecting several horses until one of them died.
Officials from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Monday, Dec. 9, deputies went to a house on Hookfin Road in response to an anonymous complaint about the abuse and neglect of several horses in a nearby pasture.
When deputies got there, they found three horses. Officials say one was lying on the ground, had labored, shallow breathing, and was unable to move. A second horse was reportedly standing in the distance and appeared to be underweight and malnourished. A third horse, who had escaped through an area of the fence that was broken, was found in a nearby field. Officials with TPSO say the pasture the horses were in was filled with metal debris and did not have any fresh water or food for the animals.
With help from the Tangi Humane Society, officials say multiple attempts were made to help up the horse lying on the ground. Officials say the horse was too weak to eat from a bucket, so deputies tried hand-feeding it. They also attempted to give the horse water. After about two hours of trying to help the horse, TPSO says it stopped breathing and died.
The other two horses were taken from the property by the humane society.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the owner as Christopher O’Neal Gordon, 33. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.