3 LSU players up for college football awards

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Three LSU players are finalists for national college football awards.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is up for the Maxwell and O’Brien awards. The Maxwell is awarded to the Collegiate Football Player of the Year. The Davey O’Brien Award goes to the best quarterback in college football. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. He is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Safety Grant Delpit is up for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in college football. Delpit has 56 tackles on the season, with 32 of those being solo. He has two interceptions and a sack. He also recovered a fumble.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is up for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.