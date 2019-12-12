3 LSU players up for college football awards

Quarterback Joe Burrow is up for the Maxwell and O’Brien awards. The Maxwell is awarded to the Collegiate Football Player of the Year. The Davey O’Brien Award goes to the best quarterback in college football. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes. He is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.