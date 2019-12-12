Jarvis Landry named Cleveland Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry has been named the 2019 Cleveland Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Landry was recognized as one of the NFL’s best players for his performance on the field and his dedication to the community.
This year, Landry was a co-chair and emcee for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Taste of the Browns.
A few weeks back he was among several Browns players giving back for Thanksgiving.
The event raised more than $350,000 and the equivalent of 1.4 million meals for Northeast Ohio families in need.
Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees since 1999:
1999 OG Jim Pyne
2000 LB Jamir Miller
2001 LB Wali Rainer
2002 RB Jamel White
2003 QB Kelly Holcomb
2004 DE Kenard Lang
2005 QB Trent Dilfer
2006 QB Charlie Frye
2007 WR Braylon Edwards
2008 K Phil Dawson
2009 WR Mike Furrey*
2010 OL Joe Thomas
2011 WR Joshua Cribbs
2012 OL Joe Thomas*
2013 LB Jabaal Sheard
2014 LB Craig Robertson
2015 TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
2017 TE Randall Telfer
2018 LB Christian Kirksey
2019 WR Jarvis Landry
*Denotes NFL finalist
