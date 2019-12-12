Jarvis Landry named Cleveland Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 19-16. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | December 12, 2019 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 12:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry has been named the 2019 Cleveland Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Landry was recognized as one of the NFL’s best players for his performance on the field and his dedication to the community.

“Jarvis brings such a great passion and energy to everything he does, and that has allowed him to not only be exceptional as a football player but also as a leader and as a man.”
General Manger John Dorsey

This year, Landry was a co-chair and emcee for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Taste of the Browns.

A few weeks back he was among several Browns players giving back for Thanksgiving.

The event raised more than $350,000 and the equivalent of 1.4 million meals for Northeast Ohio families in need.

Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees since 1999:

1999 OG Jim Pyne

2000 LB Jamir Miller

2001 LB Wali Rainer

2002 RB Jamel White

2003 QB Kelly Holcomb

2004 DE Kenard Lang

2005 QB Trent Dilfer

2006 QB Charlie Frye

2007 WR Braylon Edwards

2008 K Phil Dawson

2009 WR Mike Furrey*

2010 OL Joe Thomas

2011 WR Joshua Cribbs

2012 OL Joe Thomas*

2013 LB Jabaal Sheard

2014 LB Craig Robertson

2015 TE Gary Barnidge

2016 OL Joe Thomas

2017 TE Randall Telfer

2018 LB Christian Kirksey

2019 WR Jarvis Landry

*Denotes NFL finalist

