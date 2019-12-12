Jamie Fontenot: Second grade teacher at Highland Elementary

I think people need to know that the people who work in public schools work hard every day to help children. It is much more challenging than people know, and it continues to get more challenging. If you do not work for a school, or have someone close to you who does, you probably do not know how many public schools are in desperate need of school supplies, books, and technology. We need to put support and money into our public schools because these children are the future of Louisiana and the future of our country.