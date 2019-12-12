Groundbreaking on renovations at Raising Cane’s Dog Park scheduled for Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Dec. 12, crews will break ground on planned renovations for the Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Baton Rouge.
BREC says the popularity of the park has taken a toll, and the redesign builds on the success of the original design. Some of the new additions will include shade pavilions, water fountains, and better bench seating. The renovations will also repair broken fencing and bare, eroded areas.
The groundbreaking takes place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Neighbors and dog lovers are invited.
Click here for more information about BREC dog parks.
