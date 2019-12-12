French Settlement mayor to resign Friday

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau has announced that she will resign from her office effective Friday, Dec. 13.
She tells WAFB she has “accomplished what she wanted to.” She says she is proud to have helped French Settlement recover from the 2016 flood and now is the “right time for her to be done.”
Guitrau has one year left in her term, but because she is resigning, the council can appoint a mayor in lieu of a special election.
Guitrau sent a letter to residents in French Settlement. You can read the letter in full here.
“I am looking forward to 2020 and new adventures,” Guitreau told WAFB.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.