French Settlement mayor to resign Friday

As Mayor since May of 2004, it has been my honor to serve the people of French Settlement. I could go on and on about this town and the people I so love, but in closing, it is with much regret that I submit my letter of Retirement/Resignation as Mayor of the Village of French Settlement effective on December 13, 2019. I have sent my official letter to the Secretary of State. Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms. And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate.

Toni Guitrau, French Settlement Mayor 2004-2019