French Settlement mayor to resign Friday

French Settlement mayor to resign Friday
Toni Guitreau will resign from her office as Mayor of French Settlement effective Dec. 13. (Source: WAFB)
By Austin Kemker | December 12, 2019 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:56 AM

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau has announced that she will resign from her office effective Friday, Dec. 13.

She tells WAFB she has “accomplished what she wanted to.” She says she is proud to have helped French Settlement recover from the 2016 flood and now is the “right time for her to be done.”

Guitrau has one year left in her term, but because she is resigning, the council can appoint a mayor in lieu of a special election.

Guitrau sent a letter to residents in French Settlement. You can read the letter in full here.

As Mayor since May of 2004, it has been my honor to serve the people of French Settlement. I could go on and on about this town and the people I so love, but in closing, it is with much regret that I submit my letter of Retirement/Resignation as Mayor of the Village of French Settlement effective on December 13, 2019. I have sent my official letter to the Secretary of State. Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms. And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate.
Toni Guitrau, French Settlement Mayor 2004-2019

“I am looking forward to 2020 and new adventures,” Guitreau told WAFB.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.