FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend looks cool, mostly sunny

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed some nice breaks in the clouds through Thursday afternoon, but you can expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for the evening and through the night. In addition to the clouds, the First Alert Forecast calls for rain chances running at 20% to 30% for the period from the late evening into Friday morning. That means a majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry. For those that do get a little rain, they’re likely to see receive less than 0.1” from one or two light passing showers.