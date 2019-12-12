FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend looks cool, mostly sunny

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed some nice breaks in the clouds through Thursday afternoon, but you can expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for the evening and through the night. In addition to the clouds, the First Alert Forecast calls for rain chances running at 20% to 30% for the period from the late evening into Friday morning. That means a majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry. For those that do get a little rain, they’re likely to see receive less than 0.1” from one or two light passing showers.
The last of the showers should be moving east of the WAFB region early Friday morning, with skies slowly clearing into the afternoon. Friday morning lows for metro Baton Rouge will be in the upper 40s to near 50° with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The weekend forecast is a good one. After a morning start near 50° Saturday, highs should climb up to near 70° under mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. And you can expect fair to partly cloudy skies Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s for the Red Stick region.
The Storm Team is still anticipating a vigorous cold front early next week, arriving in the Lower Mississippi Valley Monday, with rains extending into Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with this system and while it’s a bit too early to call for a severe weather threat, the potential for strong thunderstorms certainly exists. In addition, rain totals of 1” or more appear likely for many WAFB communities. Highs Monday will be in the 70s, but Tuesday afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach the mid 50s.
Highs will remain in the 50s with abundant sunshine next Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 18 and 19), but morning lows both days will drop into the low 30s. The latest 10-day outlook includes a modest warm-up over the next three days, with a modest rain chance for that Friday (Dec. 20) and a mainly dry Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 21 and 22).
