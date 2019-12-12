FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, isolated showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet and dry start to your Friday eve. No activity on First Alert Doppler radar this morning and what will occur later today will be limited.
It is a cold December morning with temperatures generally in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s with feels-like temps in the low/mid 30°s.
Otherwise, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies today with spotty mid-to-late morning rain, and perhaps a few more isolated showers later in the day. Highs today in the lower 60°s.
Overnight, clouds and a few showers linger. Lows will warm up slightly to the upper 40°s.
Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with isolated morning showers and a high of 68°.
