FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, isolated showers possible

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, isolated showers possible
WAFB 9News This Morning First Alert Weather 6 A.M.
By Diane Deaton | December 12, 2019 at 5:12 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 5:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet and dry start to your Friday eve. No activity on First Alert Doppler radar this morning and what will occur later today will be limited.

It is a cold December morning with temperatures generally in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s with feels-like temps in the low/mid 30°s.

Otherwise, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies today with spotty mid-to-late morning rain, and perhaps a few more isolated showers later in the day. Highs today in the lower 60°s.

Overnight, clouds and a few showers linger. Lows will warm up slightly to the upper 40°s.

Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with isolated morning showers and a high of 68°.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.