Feds intend to bring charges against former Saint Joe Horn in healthcare fraud case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Federal prosecutors intend to bring charges against former Saints player Joe Horn in a healthcare fraud case involving several retired NFL players.
So far, ten former NFL players have been indicted for allegedly participating in a nationwide fraud on a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.
Horn has not been named in the initial indictment but it is expected that his name will be added to the list of defendants that currently include Corrnell Buckhalter, Carlos Rogers, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Clinton Portis, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Fredrick Bennett and Eric Pruitt. Donald Caldwell is also expected to be indicted.
Prosecutors allege that the former players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan that was established in 2006 as part of a collective bargaining agreement. The plan reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses incurred by former players, their spouses and other dependents that was not covered by insurance.
According to the indictments, McCune, Eubanks, Vanover, Buckhalter, Rogers and others recruited other players to submit fraudulent claims for expensive medical equipment, usually between $40,000 and $50,000 for each claim, that was never purchased. In exchange, they would receive thousands of dollars in kickbacks for each claim that was submitted.
In total, more than $3.9 million in false claims were submitted between June 2017 and December 2018.
More than 20 FBI field offices participated in the investigation.
“Today’s indictments underscore that whoever you are, if you loot the health care programs to line your own pockets, you will be held accountable by the Department of Justice,” says Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
