Family celebrates 26 week premature baby leaving hospital after 3 months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas has come a little early for one family. They're getting one of the greatest gifts they could ask for.
After spending nearly three months in the hospital Baby Brayden is finally heading home.
Brayden was born 14 weeks early and could fit in the palm of his Dad's hand.
After weeks of treatment and being closely watched by the doctors at Baton Rouge General... his parents can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
"That's all we wanted honestly. It looked like there for a while it wasn't going to happen and so he finally got his act together and that's all we wanted for Christmas," Amanda Palmere, Brayden’s mother said.
