Family asks social media for help after losing jersey of lost loved one at 49ers game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One local family took to social media for help after losing a jersey belonging to a loved one who recently passed away.
Chelsey Hale posted to Facebook searching for the jersey after the family attended this Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
According to Hale, she, her boyfriend and his family are season ticket holders and since the passing of his brother in a traffic accident earlier this year, they have been bringing his jersey with them to every home game. At the game, they drape his jersey over an empty seat where he would have sat.
Sunday the jersey was misplaced and now the family is hoping that someone could help them find it or return it to them.
They are searching for a black Drew Brees jersey with a gold collar, size XL. The family sits in section 121, row 13.
The Facebook post has since been shared more than 23,000 times.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.