Drew Brees says Joe Burrow ‘has been fun to watch’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked about Joe Burrow and the rest of the LSU football team in a press conference earlier today.
According to a Tweet from the New Orleans Saints Joe Burrow grew up idolizing Drew Brees.
Brees went onto say, “I like that he wears the No. 9 and he appreciates his story.” He went onto say the Burrow has been fun to watch this season.
Brees ended the interview by saying, “they seem to have a great team, and they seem to really play for one another.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.