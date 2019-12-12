Drew Brees says Joe Burrow ‘has been fun to watch’

Drew Brees spoke about Joe Burrow and LSU football. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Amanda Lindsley | December 12, 2019 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 4:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked about Joe Burrow and the rest of the LSU football team in a press conference earlier today.

According to a Tweet from the New Orleans Saints Joe Burrow grew up idolizing Drew Brees.

Brees went onto say, “I like that he wears the No. 9 and he appreciates his story.” He went onto say the Burrow has been fun to watch this season.

Brees ended the interview by saying, “they seem to have a great team, and they seem to really play for one another.”

