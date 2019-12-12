CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for reportedly trying to burn down house on Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 32-year-old man is wanted for allegedly trying to set a house on Fairfields Avenue on fire.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says Oliver Crockett, 32, is wanted for simple arson and entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.
Officials say on Dec. 5, arson investigators were called out a house fire in the 5500 block of Fairfields Avenue. Investigators determined the fire was started intentionally after cloth and paper products inside the oven were lit on fire. Witnesses said Crockett was seen inside the house, then running away once the fire started.
It’s estimate about $3,000 worth of damage was done to the home.
Crockett is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 145 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.