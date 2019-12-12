BTR airport offering additional flights to Peach Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has added two special flights from Baton Rouge to Atlanta for LSU fans hoping to make it to the Peach Bowl.
The airline has added an MD 88 aircraft for round-trip flights for the weekend of the LSU-Oklahoma bowl game.
Delta flight 8812 departs Baton Rouge on Friday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. and departs Atlant at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. The flight lasts about an hour and a half, landing passengers in Atlanta just after 1 p.m. EST Friday.
The MD 88 is a 148-foot, 149-passenger plane.
