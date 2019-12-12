BRBT presents The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou

Information provided by the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
Last year, the Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou entered a new realm at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, bringing new challenges, some anticipated and others not.
The creative team rose to the challenge of creating new colorful and dynamic background projections, finding ways to create a full sound for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, and many others.
This year, as the Nutcracker returns to the Arena on December 14th & 15th at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm, BRBT’s directors are already hard at work to find ways to make this year even more beautiful with creative new stagings and better visibility for many seats.
As always, the lush costumes, enchanting choreography, and technical execution of the dancers will be on full display, making this, according to the Advocate, “the crown jewel of the holiday season”.
BRBT is thrilled to be bringing fresh new talent to the Baton Rouge stage this year for the lead roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Casey Dalton and Domenico Luciano both former artists with the Colorado Ballet.
Ms. Dalton, now a principal dancer with the Reformation Dance Company in Wyoming will charm audiences with her long, beautiful, balletic lines and stage presence for which she was remembered for many years in Colorado.
Mr. Luciano’s roles as a principal dancer with the Colorado Ballet include many leading classical ballet roles as well as a vast number of contemporary dances created by masters of the 20th and 21st centuries.
BRBT is quite proud to continue to bring talented professional artists to dance alongside our local company performers.
Tickets are now on sale for all performances through Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena Box Office and by calling 225-766-8379.
Tickets are reasonably priced at $25-$65. Every year our patrons suffer unknowingly from overpriced unlicensed ticket vendors. Only use the above methods of ticketing.
The 2019-2020 season is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment of the Arts, Arts Works.
